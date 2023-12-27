© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Being, There' Poems and Translation by Gary Whited

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

How do we listen? Can we ever listen enough?

Have you ever met a rich poet? I haven't. Poets write poetry because they love it. This new collection by Gary Whited is amazing. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
