Book Nook: 'Being, There' Poems and Translation by Gary Whited
How do we listen? Can we ever listen enough?
Have you ever met a rich poet? I haven't. Poets write poetry because they love it. This new collection by Gary Whited is amazing. I hope you enjoy our conversation.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.