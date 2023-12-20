Book Nook: 'Blood Sisters' by Vanessa Lillie

Vanessa Lillie understands what it is like to be an indigenous woman living in Oklahoma. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation and that is where she grew up. It is also the setting for her new thriller. The year is 2008 and the Oxycontin pill mills were running full blast. Mexican

meth was pouring across the border. In indigenous communities in places like Oklahoma the combination of poverty, lack of opportunity, greed, and drug addiction was wreaking havoc on the local population. Indigenous women were disappearing, they still are.

Lillie distills these potent themes into a first rate thriller that will leave readers gasping. A very impressive novel.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.