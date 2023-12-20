© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Blood Sisters' by Vanessa Lillie

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
Indigenous women were going missing in Oklahoma in this thriller set in 2008.

Vanessa Lillie understands what it is like to be an indigenous woman living in Oklahoma. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation and that is where she grew up. It is also the setting for her new thriller. The year is 2008 and the Oxycontin pill mills were running full blast. Mexican
meth was pouring across the border. In indigenous communities in places like Oklahoma the combination of poverty, lack of opportunity, greed, and drug addiction was wreaking havoc on the local population. Indigenous women were disappearing, they still are.

Lillie distills these potent themes into a first rate thriller that will leave readers gasping. A very impressive novel.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
