Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Nature's People - the Hog Island Story from Mabel Loomis Todd to Audubon' by Tom Schaefer

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST
Vick Mickunas interviews Tom Schaefer to find out what the connection is between poet Emily Dickinson and an island off the coast on Maine.

What is the connection between the poet Emily Dickinson and a beautiful island off the coast on Maine? As far as we know the poet never visited Hog Island but there is definitely a connection. Listen to this interview with Tom Schaefer to find out what that connection is.

