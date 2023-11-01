Book Nook: 'The Raging Storm' by Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves is one of the most popular writers in the United Kingdom. Her series which features the homicide investigator Vera Stanhope just keeps chugging along and has been adapted into the highly successful TV series "Vera." She also wrote eight books set on the Shetland Islands and that series spawned another fabulous TV series, "Shetland." They just finished filming a new season of "Shetland."

Her third series features a homicide detective named Matthew Venn. These books are set in the North Devon region of England, an area the author knows well, she grew up there. Her third book in this latest series, "The Raging Storm," is another fabulous story. About six months ago I heard this book would be coming out in September and that Ann would be coming to the US for a quick book tour. That's when I contacted her publicist and essentially begged her for another interview with this this wonderful author.

It never hurts to ask. Here it is.

