Book Nook: 'Toy Fights - a Boyhood' by Don Paterson

Don Paterson grew up in Dundee, Scotland. He's now a highly regarded poet and musician. In his memoir "Toy Fights-a Boyhood" Paterson takes us back to the very beginning as he tries to recall his earliest memories.

Over the years I have read a lot of memoirs. This is one of the finest ones I have ever read.

