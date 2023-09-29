© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Toy Fights - a Boyhood' by Don Paterson

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 29, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Cover of "Toy Fights - a Boyhood" by Don Paterson

An eminent Scottish poet remembers his childhood in this brilliant memoir.

Don Paterson grew up in Dundee, Scotland. He's now a highly regarded poet and musician. In his memoir "Toy Fights-a Boyhood" Paterson takes us back to the very beginning as he tries to recall his earliest memories.

Over the years I have read a lot of memoirs. This is one of the finest ones I have ever read.

Vick Mickunas
