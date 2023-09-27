Book Nook: 'A Penny Earned' by M. Ruth Myers

The new "Murder Mutts" mystery series by M. Ruth Myers takes readers to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The year is 1955 and her gumshoe, a private eye from Dayton, Ohio, has just adopted a stray dog right before finding his close friend, the man he was planning to visit, dead in his office. His friend had been murdered. There's our murder mystery.

This new series has gotten spun off from the author's previous series. Her protagonist, Heebs Kelly, was originally introduced to us in those earlier books as a resourceful street urchin wandering the streets of Dayton. Now when we meet him again he's a WWII veteran and a PI.

