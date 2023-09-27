© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Penny Earned' by M. Ruth Myers

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "A Penny Earned" by M. Ruth Meyers

The new "Murder Mutts" mystery series by M. Ruth Myers takes readers to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The year is 1955 and her gumshoe, a private eye from Dayton, Ohio, has just adopted a stray dog right before finding his close friend, the man he was planning to visit, dead in his office. His friend had been murdered. There's our murder mystery.

This new series has gotten spun off from the author's previous series. Her protagonist, Heebs Kelly, was originally introduced to us in those earlier books as a resourceful street urchin wandering the streets of Dayton. Now when we meet him again he's a WWII veteran and a PI.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas