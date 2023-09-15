© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Code of the Hills' by Chris Offutt

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 15, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Mick Hardin series keeps rolling right along through the hills of Kentucky.

Chris Offutt returned to the program to talk about his third book in a series that features Mick Hardin, a compassionate tough guy who grew up in a remote area of Kentucky and has returned there after serving for many years as a homicide investigator in the military. Mick's sister is the sheriff of this rural country and every time he comes back to visit her he gets drawn into one of her murder investigations.

The author has appeared on the program for every book so far in this series and he has really hit his stride with this third book. While you can read them as stand alone novels I would suggest that you read them all in order so you can get a sense of how he's been developing this series. I think you'll find reading them in order to be most rewarding.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
