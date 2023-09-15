Book Nook: 'Code of the Hills' by Chris Offutt

Chris Offutt returned to the program to talk about his third book in a series that features Mick Hardin, a compassionate tough guy who grew up in a remote area of Kentucky and has returned there after serving for many years as a homicide investigator in the military. Mick's sister is the sheriff of this rural country and every time he comes back to visit her he gets drawn into one of her murder investigations.

The author has appeared on the program for every book so far in this series and he has really hit his stride with this third book. While you can read them as stand alone novels I would suggest that you read them all in order so you can get a sense of how he's been developing this series. I think you'll find reading them in order to be most rewarding.

