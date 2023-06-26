© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Symphony of Secrets' by Brendan Slocumb

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
"Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb

Brendan Slocumb wedded his passion for music with a love for detective stories while imagining this dynamic novel.

Brendan Slocumb is a gifted musician. During the pandemic his ability to play music in public got suppressed as his paying gigs were being cancelled. He had some extra time on his hands and he made excellent use of it. He started writing novels and they are fantastic.

"Symphony of Secrets" is a mystery and quite an unusual one. Listen to my conversation with Brendan. After you have heard it I think you'll probably want to read the book. You might also have a craving for a slice of pizza. In New York. Listen. Then you'll understand what I mean.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
