Book Nook: 'Symphony of Secrets' by Brendan Slocumb

Brendan Slocumb is a gifted musician. During the pandemic his ability to play music in public got suppressed as his paying gigs were being cancelled. He had some extra time on his hands and he made excellent use of it. He started writing novels and they are fantastic.

"Symphony of Secrets" is a mystery and quite an unusual one. Listen to my conversation with Brendan. After you have heard it I think you'll probably want to read the book. You might also have a craving for a slice of pizza. In New York. Listen. Then you'll understand what I mean.

