© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Connecticut Yankee Goes to Washington-Senator George P. MClean, Birdman of the Senate' by Will MClean Greeley

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
"A Connecticut Yankee Goes to Washington-Senator George P. MClean,Birdman of the Senate" by Will MClean Greeley

The little known story of the remarkable U.S. Senator who protected the birds.

Over a century ago, as WWI was raging in Europe, a determined U.S. Senator named George P. MClean was fighting his own battle on behalf of then millions of wild birds in North America. MClean was trying to get legislation passed through Congress to protect the birds. It took him years to do it and he was finally able to get the Migratory Bird Act made into law. And it remains the law of the land. At that time wild birds were not being protected and millions of them were getting slaughtered. Hunters were wiping out waterfowl in huge numbers. Songbirds were being killed to provide feathers to decorate women's' hats. MClean understood that mass extinctions of birds were going to happen if there wasn't some legislation passed to protect the birds. It was already too late for the passenger pigeon, once so numerous that passing flocks would darken the sky for miles. Hunters had exterminated them. The last one died just a few years after MClean's landmark legislation was made into law.

Have you ever heard of George P. MClean, the "Birdman" of the Senate ? I had not. Will MClean Greeley's biography of his stubborn ancestor provides us with the details of the legislative maneuvers this remarkable man engineered over a century ago on behalf of the birds.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas