The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Rabbi Harold Kushner "The Lord Is My Shepherd: Healing Wisdom of the Twenty-third Psalm" by Rabbi Harold Kushner

(Original recording made in 2003)

Rabbi Harold Kushner came out to WYSO twice to appear on the program. The author broke out in the early 1980's with his inspiring book Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People? He had written it following the death of his son at the age of 14. It has sold millions of copies.

His subsequent books also sold well, and he soon left his post as the rabbi of a congregation in the Boston area to devote his time to being a full time writer and inspirational speaker.

He was a brilliant, erudite guest. I was in awe of his intellect. He had shifted his youthful allegiance to the Brooklyn Dodgers to become a die hard Boston Red Sox fan. I loved talking to Harold about life, and of course, about baseball. He died in April.

