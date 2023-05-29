The Best of the Book Nook: 'Pope Joan' by Donna Woolfolk Cross

(Original recording made in 2002)

Donna Woolfolk Cross wrote a novel that was inspired by stories she had heard about the woman who had become Pope Joan. Supposedly this really happened. It is difficult to prove whether this is really true but the notion of it certainly inspired an entertaining novel.

This is also the story of a writer's stubborn insistence that her book should be read and a willingness to do a lot to promote it herself after she realized her publisher wasn't doing much to publicize it.

The author kept plugging away, working steadily to get the word out. One really effective method involved calling in to book clubs and reading groups. With her diligence the book kept going into new printings and eventually the story was adapted into a movie. Talk about miracles.

I loved this interview because the author was also an entertainer. She had a manner of speaking which was engaging and verbally creative. During this conversation she mentioned that she was working on another novel. I investigated this with the hope that I could find out more about her next book and wasn't able to locate any evidence that a follow up novel was ever published.

