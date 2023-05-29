© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Pope Joan' by Donna Woolfolk Cross

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Did you know about the woman who became a Pope during the Middle Ages? I didn't think so, please check out this interview.

(Original recording made in 2002)

Donna Woolfolk Cross wrote a novel that was inspired by stories she had heard about the woman who had become Pope Joan. Supposedly this really happened. It is difficult to prove whether this is really true but the notion of it certainly inspired an entertaining novel.

This is also the story of a writer's stubborn insistence that her book should be read and a willingness to do a lot to promote it herself after she realized her publisher wasn't doing much to publicize it.

The author kept plugging away, working steadily to get the word out. One really effective method involved calling in to book clubs and reading groups. With her diligence the book kept going into new printings and eventually the story was adapted into a movie. Talk about miracles.

I loved this interview because the author was also an entertainer. She had a manner of speaking which was engaging and verbally creative. During this conversation she mentioned that she was working on another novel. I investigated this with the hope that I could find out more about her next book and wasn't able to locate any evidence that a follow up novel was ever published.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas