BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Reluctant Saint: The Life of Francis of Assisi' by Donald Spoto

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Reluctant Saint: The Life of Francis of Assisi" by Donald Spoto

Remembering the biographer Donald Spoto who died in February. The author of 29 books, this was his only appearance on the program.

When I go back and listen to interviews that were recorded many years ago it can be a delightful experience. This interview with the late Donald Spoto is a perfect example of a conversation in which the guest was so fascinating and entertaining that I hardly had to utter a word. He carried the discussion and was so articulate and had such wonderful, concise diction that I just sat back and felt amazed as the interview was actually happening and then again, twenty years later, when I listened to this recording for the first time.

Spoto wrote biographies of Alfred Hitchcock, Marlene Dietrich, Laurence Olivier, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean, Ingrid Bergman, Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Joan Crawford. He wrote many other books as well, including some books with religious themes. In this conversation we talked about his biography of the saint, Francis of Assisi.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
