The Best of the Book Nook: 'Reluctant Saint: The Life of Francis of Assisi' by Donald Spoto

When I go back and listen to interviews that were recorded many years ago it can be a delightful experience. This interview with the late Donald Spoto is a perfect example of a conversation in which the guest was so fascinating and entertaining that I hardly had to utter a word. He carried the discussion and was so articulate and had such wonderful, concise diction that I just sat back and felt amazed as the interview was actually happening and then again, twenty years later, when I listened to this recording for the first time.

Spoto wrote biographies of Alfred Hitchcock, Marlene Dietrich, Laurence Olivier, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean, Ingrid Bergman, Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Joan Crawford. He wrote many other books as well, including some books with religious themes. In this conversation we talked about his biography of the saint, Francis of Assisi.

