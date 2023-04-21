© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis" by Beth Macy

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis" by Beth Macy

Beth Macy keeps spreading the gospel of harm reduction.

Beth Macy returned to the program to discuss her latest book. Beth's previous book, Dopesick, examined the opioid overdose crisis in America. This new book grew directly from the previous one as Macy went from saying we have a serious problem to saying that yes, there is also a sensible and compassionate way to address it. Macy believes that helping people break out of the cycle of addiction by employing the harm reduction approach is preferable to the draconian punishments by incarceration which are still prevalent today.

Needle exchange programs are a huge part of that approach yet they remain controversial. She looks at people on the front lines of the crisis who are utilizing harm reduction techniques. Macy's previous book, Dopesick, became the inspiration for an award winning television adaptation.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
