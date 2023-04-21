Book Nook: Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis" by Beth Macy

Beth Macy returned to the program to discuss her latest book. Beth's previous book, Dopesick, examined the opioid overdose crisis in America. This new book grew directly from the previous one as Macy went from saying we have a serious problem to saying that yes, there is also a sensible and compassionate way to address it. Macy believes that helping people break out of the cycle of addiction by employing the harm reduction approach is preferable to the draconian punishments by incarceration which are still prevalent today.

Needle exchange programs are a huge part of that approach yet they remain controversial. She looks at people on the front lines of the crisis who are utilizing harm reduction techniques. Macy's previous book, Dopesick, became the inspiration for an award winning television adaptation.

