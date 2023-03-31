Book Nook: 'Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter' by John Hendrickson

John Hendrickson is a highly regarded journalist. A few years ago he pitched a story idea to the Atlantic Magazine, he wanted to try to obtain an interview with the then presidential candidate Joe Biden. He hoped to talk to him about something that they both do, stuttering. He scored an interview and his subsequent article elicited quite a response from readers. The reaction that interview generated was so powerful and profound that Hendrickson decided to write this memoir about a subject many of us need to better understand.

This is an incredible book.

