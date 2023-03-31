© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter' by John Hendrickson

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Cover of 'Life on Delay: Making Peace with a Stutter' by John Hendrickson

One of the most deeply personal and powerful memoirs you'll ever read.

John Hendrickson is a highly regarded journalist. A few years ago he pitched a story idea to the Atlantic Magazine, he wanted to try to obtain an interview with the then presidential candidate Joe Biden. He hoped to talk to him about something that they both do, stuttering. He scored an interview and his subsequent article elicited quite a response from readers. The reaction that interview generated was so powerful and profound that Hendrickson decided to write this memoir about a subject many of us need to better understand.

This is an incredible book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
