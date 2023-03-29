© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'The Unstable States' series by Catherine Haustein

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
Covers of "The Unstable States" series by Catherine Haustein

Some politicians like to talk about how their states should secede because these politicians disagree with the U.S. government. In Cathy Haustein's 'Unstable States" series one state, Iowa, has done exactly that.

Catherine Haustein returned to the program to discuss her wildly imaginative and deeply humorous books. Cathy is a retired professor of chemistry and she always manages to include informative chemistry components in her stories. There are also many themes that she addresses; environmental degradations, reproductive rights, and fanatical politicians are among them.

I always enjoy talking to her about her work and I'm excited about her next book which will be coming out this summer. She talked about that forthcoming book during this interview. There are monsters in the next book and they'll be going to college!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

