Book Nook: 'The Unstable States' series by Catherine Haustein

Catherine Haustein returned to the program to discuss her wildly imaginative and deeply humorous books. Cathy is a retired professor of chemistry and she always manages to include informative chemistry components in her stories. There are also many themes that she addresses; environmental degradations, reproductive rights, and fanatical politicians are among them.

I always enjoy talking to her about her work and I'm excited about her next book which will be coming out this summer. She talked about that forthcoming book during this interview. There are monsters in the next book and they'll be going to college!

