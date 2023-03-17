© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe' by Mark Dawidziak

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Cover of 'A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe' by Mark Dawidziak
Cover of 'A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe' by Mark Dawidziak

How did Edgar Allan Poe die? We cannot be sure, but there are some theories...

Mark Dawidziak delved into the mysterious history of the writer Edgar Allan Poe. Poe died at the age of 40. He had been a prolific writer although he was relatively unknown while he was living. His books did not sell well-he had a difficult life. In death however he has become one of our most famous writers. How did this happen? Poe's genius for poetry, mystery, horror, and detective stories has inspired many writers and will continue to do so.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
