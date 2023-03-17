Book Nook: 'A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe' by Mark Dawidziak

Mark Dawidziak delved into the mysterious history of the writer Edgar Allan Poe. Poe died at the age of 40. He had been a prolific writer although he was relatively unknown while he was living. His books did not sell well-he had a difficult life. In death however he has become one of our most famous writers. How did this happen? Poe's genius for poetry, mystery, horror, and detective stories has inspired many writers and will continue to do so.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.