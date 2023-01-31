© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'General Patton: A Soldier's Life' by Stanley P. Hirshson

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Cover of "General Patton: A Soldier's Life" by Stanley P. Hirshson

Twenty-one years ago an eminent historian published a biography of General George Patton then popped into the Book Nook to discuss it.

(Original recording made in 2002)

General George Patton was a controversial figure. Regarded as a hero of World War Two by some people, this polarizing soldier was definitely a fascinating person. For his final book, the historian Stanley Hirshson dug into Patton's past and came up with some compelling material. It was Hirshson's only appearance on the program. He died the following year.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
