The Best of the Book Nook: 'General Patton: A Soldier's Life' by Stanley P. Hirshson

(Original recording made in 2002)

General George Patton was a controversial figure. Regarded as a hero of World War Two by some people, this polarizing soldier was definitely a fascinating person. For his final book, the historian Stanley Hirshson dug into Patton's past and came up with some compelling material. It was Hirshson's only appearance on the program. He died the following year.

