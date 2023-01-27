Book Nook: 'Picture in the Sand' by Peter Blauner

Peter Blauner returned to the program with a most unusual book. Readers familiar with Blauner's body of work would probably expect this one to be a crime novel. It isn't. Blauner worked on this story off and on for the better part of two decades with many false starts and a few dead ends. But he stuck with it. Most of the story takes place in Egypt during the 1950's as the legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille was making his final movie, The Ten Commandments.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.