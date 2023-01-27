© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Picture in the Sand' by Peter Blauner

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Picture in the Sand" by Peter Blauner

Peter Blauner returns to the Book Nook.

Peter Blauner returned to the program with a most unusual book. Readers familiar with Blauner's body of work would probably expect this one to be a crime novel. It isn't. Blauner worked on this story off and on for the better part of two decades with many false starts and a few dead ends. But he stuck with it. Most of the story takes place in Egypt during the 1950's as the legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille was making his final movie, The Ten Commandments.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas