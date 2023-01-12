© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Blown by the Same Wind' by John Straley

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
Cover of Blown by the Same Wind by John Straley

In 1968, a famous monk tried to hide out in Alaska. That really happened. Almost everything else in this rollicking historical thriller was made up by John Straley.

John Straley knows Alaska well. He lived there for decades. In his latest Cold Storage novel Straley took some real historical facts and wove them into a wildly imagined novel that veers from the absurd to the chilling. In this imaginary little fishing village some strangers began to show up. One is a famous monk. An FBI agent is trailing him and his motives are a bit murky. Then there are these two scary weirdoes who are searching for a notorious mummy. Who could have believed what they were looking for? Too weird. How does the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln connect with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a century later? Read this novel. You'll be amazed.

Straley tells great stories. This is one of his best.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
