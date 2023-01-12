Book Nook: 'Blown by the Same Wind' by John Straley

John Straley knows Alaska well. He lived there for decades. In his latest Cold Storage novel Straley took some real historical facts and wove them into a wildly imagined novel that veers from the absurd to the chilling. In this imaginary little fishing village some strangers began to show up. One is a famous monk. An FBI agent is trailing him and his motives are a bit murky. Then there are these two scary weirdoes who are searching for a notorious mummy. Who could have believed what they were looking for? Too weird. How does the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln connect with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a century later? Read this novel. You'll be amazed.

Straley tells great stories. This is one of his best.

