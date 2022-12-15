Book Nook: 'Blue Book' by Tom Harley Campbell

Tom Harley Campbell returned to WYSO to discuss his new thriller, Blue Book, set mostly in Dayton. Campbell's protagonist, John Burke, thought he was retired from investigating homicides for the Dayton Police. His restful retirement idyll ends abruptly when a teenager turns up at the police station asking for him.

Burke becomes immersed in investigating one of his old unsolved cases; the young man's father died in Dayton a few years before and the circumstances of his death has never gotten resolved. Burke finds himself plunging into a chilling cold case that begins to feel threatening as mysterious men in black SUVs start following him while the body count keeps rising.

This book is quite the ripping read.

