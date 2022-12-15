© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Blue Book' by Tom Harley Campbell

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Blue Book" by Tom Harley Campbell

The second installment in this crime series set in Dayton could leave some readers wondering if evidence of alien visitors was hidden away at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Tom Harley Campbell returned to WYSO to discuss his new thriller, Blue Book, set mostly in Dayton. Campbell's protagonist, John Burke, thought he was retired from investigating homicides for the Dayton Police. His restful retirement idyll ends abruptly when a teenager turns up at the police station asking for him.

Burke becomes immersed in investigating one of his old unsolved cases; the young man's father died in Dayton a few years before and the circumstances of his death has never gotten resolved. Burke finds himself plunging into a chilling cold case that begins to feel threatening as mysterious men in black SUVs start following him while the body count keeps rising.

This book is quite the ripping read.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas