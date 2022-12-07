© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Before All the World' by Moriel Rothman-Zecher

Published December 7, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Before All the World" by Moriel Rothman-Zecher

Moriel Rothman-Zecher returned to the Book Nook with his deeply imagined second novel.

I had no idea what to expect from Moriel Rothman-Zecher when he returned to the program to discuss his second novel,"Before All the World." His new novel is incredibly different from his first book. Moriel always gives a great interview. The last time I had interviewed him was also a rather unusual experience, we talked about his first novel before a live audience at the Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas