Book Nook: 'The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown' by Lawrence Block

Lawrence Block has published over 200 books. He is now in his eighties and his output has been greatly reduced. Even so, he is still full of surprises. A few years ago he told me that he had probably published his final novel. Then he wrote Dead Girl Blues. I assumed that would definitely be it though, that he was finished with novels. Fortunately I was wrong, Lawrence just put out yet another fine novel, The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown. Over the years I have interviewed him five times. During this conversation he offered up a tantalizing hint, that he is working on something. He would not say what. I cannot wait to find out what it is.

