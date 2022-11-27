© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown' by Lawrence Block

Published November 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
Cover of "The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown" by Lawrence Block

Lawrence Block keeps saying he has probably published his last novel. Thankfully, he keeps changing his mind.

Lawrence Block has published over 200 books. He is now in his eighties and his output has been greatly reduced. Even so, he is still full of surprises. A few years ago he told me that he had probably published his final novel. Then he wrote Dead Girl Blues. I assumed that would definitely be it though, that he was finished with novels. Fortunately I was wrong, Lawrence just put out yet another fine novel, The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown. Over the years I have interviewed him five times. During this conversation he offered up a tantalizing hint, that he is working on something. He would not say what. I cannot wait to find out what it is.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

