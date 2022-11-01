© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Twilight in Hazard-an Appalachian Reckoning' by Alan Maimon

Published November 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
Cover of "Twilight in Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning" by Alan Maimon

Vick Mickunas welcomes Alan Maimon to the program to speak about his book, Twilight in Hazard-an Appalachian Reckoning.

In this collection of essays the journalist Alan Maimon reflects back on the stories he covered when he was a newspaper reporter in eastern Kentucky. He also looks back at some stories he wasn't able to tell before the newspaper he worked for shuttered their bureau in Hazard, Kentucky.

Maimon delves into subjects like the opium epidemic, endemic poverty, widespread disability, political corruption, and the impact of coal mining on the region. Then there's the sad decline of newspapers in this country. If there's nobody reporting on what's happening in an area we are truly losing a lot.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
