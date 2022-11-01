Book Nook: 'Twilight in Hazard-an Appalachian Reckoning' by Alan Maimon

In this collection of essays the journalist Alan Maimon reflects back on the stories he covered when he was a newspaper reporter in eastern Kentucky. He also looks back at some stories he wasn't able to tell before the newspaper he worked for shuttered their bureau in Hazard, Kentucky.

Maimon delves into subjects like the opium epidemic, endemic poverty, widespread disability, political corruption, and the impact of coal mining on the region. Then there's the sad decline of newspapers in this country. If there's nobody reporting on what's happening in an area we are truly losing a lot.

