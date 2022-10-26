© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich

Published October 26, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Cover of "Nickel and Dimed" by Barbara Ehrenreich.

Vick Micknuas remembers Barbara Ehrenreich made two appearances on the program. She passed away on September 1, 2022.

Barbara Ehrenreich made two appearances on the program. She died on September 1. Barbara was incredibly outspoken. The first time I talked to her, back in 1998, I made an amazing discovery; that she had just returned from doing the research for a magazine article which would eventually result in her most notable book Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America. Barbara pulled no punches and she never took any prisoners. She will be missed.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
