The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich

Barbara Ehrenreich made two appearances on the program. She died on September 1. Barbara was incredibly outspoken. The first time I talked to her, back in 1998, I made an amazing discovery; that she had just returned from doing the research for a magazine article which would eventually result in her most notable book Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America. Barbara pulled no punches and she never took any prisoners. She will be missed.

