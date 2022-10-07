Book Nook: 'To Fall in Love, Drink This-a Wine Writer's Memoir' by Alice Feiring

Alice Feiring returned to the program to talk about her new memoir. In this series of essays the author looks back at some fascinating moments from her life while somehow finding a way to close out each piece with some tasty wine criticism.

Feiring ranges across diverse topics. We observe as she discovers her first great wine, the beverage that changed the course of her life, and what a remarkable and unlikely event that was. Alice and her friend get lost briefly during a snowstorm at an abandoned former German concentration camp in Poland. A plumber schools Alice on toilet repairs and relationships. During the pandemic Alice loses her zest for wine then gets it back in a most unusual way. Then there were the encounters with a notorious serial killer. We never know where Alice will take us next. Except for the wine, we can rest assured she'll turn us on to some delectable vintages along the way.

