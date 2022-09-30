© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Deal Goes Down' by Larry Beinhart

Published September 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Vick Mickunas shares his interview about Larry Beinhart's book, The Deal Goes Down.

Somehow I had missed out on Larry Beinhart, a prolific writer who had never been on my book radar before this. I consider myself fortunate he put out this latest novel and a publicist I have known for years alerted me that this was a book I should definitely check out. And he was right. I loved this story!

A retired private eye gets offered a lot of money if he will murder somebody. That's not his usual thing, killing people, but he is tempted. For one thing, he needs money. For another, he is pleased that somebody thinks he would be good at doing something, at doing anything!

What's that Cheap Trick lyric? "I want you to want me!" That's it! He hadn't been feeling very wanted lately. That's all I'm saying about this one. I hope you decide to read it.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
