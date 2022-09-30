Book Nook: 'The Deal Goes Down' by Larry Beinhart

Somehow I had missed out on Larry Beinhart, a prolific writer who had never been on my book radar before this. I consider myself fortunate he put out this latest novel and a publicist I have known for years alerted me that this was a book I should definitely check out. And he was right. I loved this story!

A retired private eye gets offered a lot of money if he will murder somebody. That's not his usual thing, killing people, but he is tempted. For one thing, he needs money. For another, he is pleased that somebody thinks he would be good at doing something, at doing anything!

What's that Cheap Trick lyric? "I want you to want me!" That's it! He hadn't been feeling very wanted lately. That's all I'm saying about this one. I hope you decide to read it.

