Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Bone Deep Bonds' by B.G. Arnold

Published September 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Cover of 'Bone Deep Bonds' a novel by B.G. Arnold

Vick Mickunas speaks with B.G. Arnold about her novel, Bone Deep Bonds, a book focussing on the legacy of sexual abuse.

B.G. Arnold wrote the first draft of the novel that would become Bone Deep Bonds 20 years ago. During the COVID pandemic she realized she had some extra time on her hands so she decided to revisit that story and try to complete the project. That's exactly what she did. This powerful novel focuses on the legacy of sexual abuse. The main characters include a serial sexual abuser, his latest victim, a previous victim, and the parents of the boy who this abuser has abducted. The
abuser was once a victim of sexual abuse, too. This is a sadly common pattern, the abused become the abusers. That's what they have come to know.

Bone Deep Bonds is a thriller. The boy who has been abducted is ultimately rescued by his father. What a story!

B.G. Arnold spent many years working with survivors of sexual abuse. She knows what she is talking about.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas