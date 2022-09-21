Book Nook: 'Bone Deep Bonds' by B.G. Arnold

B.G. Arnold wrote the first draft of the novel that would become Bone Deep Bonds 20 years ago. During the COVID pandemic she realized she had some extra time on her hands so she decided to revisit that story and try to complete the project. That's exactly what she did. This powerful novel focuses on the legacy of sexual abuse. The main characters include a serial sexual abuser, his latest victim, a previous victim, and the parents of the boy who this abuser has abducted. The

abuser was once a victim of sexual abuse, too. This is a sadly common pattern, the abused become the abusers. That's what they have come to know.

Bone Deep Bonds is a thriller. The boy who has been abducted is ultimately rescued by his father. What a story!

B.G. Arnold spent many years working with survivors of sexual abuse. She knows what she is talking about.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.