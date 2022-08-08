© 2022 WYSO
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Way Home' by George Pelecanos

Published August 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
Cover of 'The Way Home' by George Pelecanos

Back in 2009. Vick Mickunas spoke with screenwriter for HBO's The Wire and novelist, George Pelecanos.

(Original recording made in 2009)

George Pelecanos used to publish novels on a regular basis. With his successes as a screenwriter on programs like "The Wire" his output of novels has become much more infrequent. While he's one heckuva screenwriter I remain partial to his novels. In 2009 I spoke to him about his book The Way Home. It was one magnificent story.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

