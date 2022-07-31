© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde

Published July 31, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde

Vick Mickunas interviews author Allegra Hyde about her book Eleutheria.

Our climate is changing really, really fast. The only people who don't appear to be very concerned about this situation seem to be the people who are in a position to try to do something about it (politicians in denial) and of course those who have vested interests in the sources of the greenhouse gases that are wreaking havoc upon our planet (greedy profiteers).

Allegra Hyde has written an incredibly timely book. The underlying theme of Eleutheria is our changing climate and a group of people who are ostensibly trying to do something about it. This book has a mild message of hope near the end but mostly this is a wickedly clever read with captivating characters.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook BooksArts and Culture
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas