Book Nook: 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde

Our climate is changing really, really fast. The only people who don't appear to be very concerned about this situation seem to be the people who are in a position to try to do something about it (politicians in denial) and of course those who have vested interests in the sources of the greenhouse gases that are wreaking havoc upon our planet (greedy profiteers).

Allegra Hyde has written an incredibly timely book. The underlying theme of Eleutheria is our changing climate and a group of people who are ostensibly trying to do something about it. This book has a mild message of hope near the end but mostly this is a wickedly clever read with captivating characters.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.