Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Whereabouts Unknown' by Meredith Doench

Published July 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
Vick Mickunas (L) with Meredith Doench (R) at WYSO.
Peter Hayes
/
WYSO
Vick Mickunas (L) with Meredith Doench (R) at WYSO.

Vick Mickunas interviews Meredith Doench and she explains what drew her to writing horror novels.

Meredith Doench came out to the studio to do an interview for her latest novel Whereabouts Unknown. This thriller is the story of an investigation being conducted by a Dayton Police detective named Theodora Madsen. A young woman has vanished and as Theo is trying to determine what might have happened she learns about another case of a missing young woman from northern Ohio which bears eerie similarities to the initial case.

In this interview Meredith explains that she initially wanted to write horror novels, she even went to school in Texas so that she could study with the eminent horror novelist Stephen Graham Jones. Then she decided to take a different path and started writing crime novels instead. Readers of "Whereabouts Unknown" will quickly realize that the author may not have been trying to write a horror novel but this one definitely has some horrifying elements that made this interviewer's skin crawl. Gosh, what a book!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

