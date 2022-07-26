Book Nook: 'Whereabouts Unknown' by Meredith Doench

Meredith Doench came out to the studio to do an interview for her latest novel Whereabouts Unknown. This thriller is the story of an investigation being conducted by a Dayton Police detective named Theodora Madsen. A young woman has vanished and as Theo is trying to determine what might have happened she learns about another case of a missing young woman from northern Ohio which bears eerie similarities to the initial case.

In this interview Meredith explains that she initially wanted to write horror novels, she even went to school in Texas so that she could study with the eminent horror novelist Stephen Graham Jones. Then she decided to take a different path and started writing crime novels instead. Readers of "Whereabouts Unknown" will quickly realize that the author may not have been trying to write a horror novel but this one definitely has some horrifying elements that made this interviewer's skin crawl. Gosh, what a book!

