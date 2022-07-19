The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Ken Bode

(Original recording made in 2013)

My friend Ken Bode died on June 2. Ken lived in Yellow Springs for a dozen years and during that time we became close friends. Ken had a long career as a journalist and teacher. After he died he was remembered in obituaries in publications like the New York Times and the Washington Post, Deservedly so, Ken was a force!

I spent many pleasant hours talking to Ken about all manner of things. He had a million stories and he knew more about the political history of the United States during the 20th century than anybody I have ever met.

In 2013 Ken had published an essay in the Antioch Review and I realized that this was my opportunity to turn the tables on one of the best interviewers around by conducting an interview with him.

One of our favorite places to chat was Ken's beloved swimming pool. We had many lovely conversations in that pool. Here's a photo I took of my friend holding forth on one summer afternoon not very long ago.

