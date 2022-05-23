Book Nook: 'City on Fire' by Don Winslow

Don Winslow made his fourth appearance on the program and it could very well be his last. Winslow just published the first book in a new trilogy, City on Fire. The book was supposed to come out last year but the author decided to postpone the release on account of the pandemic. He wanted to go on a big book tour to publicize it and he felt this would be a better time to do so. He's currently on a mammoth tour; 30 cities in 30 days. He just did a signing in Cleveland. This first book in the trilogy is the story of a turf war in New England between two crime families, one Irish, the other Italian, during the 1980's.

In this interview Winslow admitted that the pandemic was good for one one thing; it gave him time to finish writing the last two books. The next one will be set mostly in Hollywood. The final book will be set in Las Vegas. I asked him what he would be doing in the mean time since he has already finished writing this trilogy? His response was somewhat coy, he said he would be taking naps, watching TV, and surfing. He was holding out on his big reveal that he went on to declare a few days later on CBS, that he's retiring from writing books to focus on his political activism. I'm really looking forward to reading those next two books. I'll miss him. He's one of my favorite writers and a great advocate for other writers. During this conversation he mentioned some of his favorite writers. I hope this wasn't our last interview. But you never know.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.