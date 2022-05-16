Book Nook: 'Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning' by Shuly Cawood

We closed out the month of April and National Poetry Month with another appearance by Shuly Cawood. Last year we had Shuly on the program to introduce her poetry collection Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning. This time she picked out some of her current favorite poems written by other writers. She read those for us. She also shared some poems from her first collection and she gave us some sneak peeks, or listens, I should say, to some works from her next as yet unpublished collection.

I chimed in with a couple of my favorite poems from a new collection published by the Library of America. That book, The Heart of American Poetry, was edited by Edward Hirsch. Shuly and I had so much fun presenting this poetry program together. She's one of my favorite people.

