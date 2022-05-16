© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning' by Shuly Cawood

Published May 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning

Writer Shuly Cawood shares some of her current favorite poems with Vick Mickunas.

We closed out the month of April and National Poetry Month with another appearance by Shuly Cawood. Last year we had Shuly on the program to introduce her poetry collection Trouble Can Be So Beautiful at the Beginning. This time she picked out some of her current favorite poems written by other writers. She read those for us. She also shared some poems from her first collection and she gave us some sneak peeks, or listens, I should say, to some works from her next as yet unpublished collection.

I chimed in with a couple of my favorite poems from a new collection published by the Library of America. That book, The Heart of American Poetry, was edited by Edward Hirsch. Shuly and I had so much fun presenting this poetry program together. She's one of my favorite people.

Vick Mickunas with Shuly Cawood

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book Nook BooksPoetry
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas