Book Nook: 'Full of Hunger and Full of Bread. The World of Jura Soyfer 1912-1939' by Dorothy James-edited by Ben Miller

Ben Miller returned to the program to discuss a book written by Dorothy James that he edited; Full of Hunger and Full of Bread. The World of Jura Soyfer 1912-1939. Jura Soyfer was living in Austria during the 1930's as the fascists were on the rise. Soyfer was active in the resistance movement and he ended up paying a steep price for his activism; he died in a German concentration camp. He left behind a significant body of work; poetry, plays, songs, and an unpublished novel.

Ben Miller first appeared on the program in 2013 to talk about his memoir River Bend Chronicle: The Junkification of a Boyhood Idyll Amid the Curious Glory of Urban Iowa. Since then he's been working on a lot of different projects including a second volume of his memoirs. During this interview we discussed some of those projects and Ben mentioned that he has a book coming out next year that he wrote during the Covid pandemic. He's one of my favorite writers-I'm looking forward to having him back on the program when that book gets published.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.