Book Nook: "The Echoes" by Jess Montgomery

Jess Montgomery returned to the program to discuss the fourth book in her Kinship mystery series. This one is set in 1928 and as the book opens Sheriff Lily Ross is asked to look into a strange situation. An elderly lady claims she saw the body of a woman submerged in a pond. Lily searches the water and finds nothing. Later on in the story we realize that the vision of that murder victim had been a premonition of what was to come later.

Several complex story lines ultimately converge in this novel. Jess Montgomery really keeps her readers hopping as we try to unravel these mysteries. We also worry a lot about some innocents who appear to be in mortal danger. It is all in a day's work for Sheriff Lily Ross.

