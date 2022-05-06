© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: "The Echoes" by Jess Montgomery

Published May 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Cover of 'The Echoes' by Jess Montgomery

Jess Montgomery returned to the program to discuss the fourth book in her Kinship mystery series. This one is set in 1928 and as the book opens Sheriff Lily Ross is asked to look into a strange situation. An elderly lady claims she saw the body of a woman submerged in a pond. Lily searches the water and finds nothing. Later on in the story we realize that the vision of that murder victim had been a premonition of what was to come later.

Several complex story lines ultimately converge in this novel. Jess Montgomery really keeps her readers hopping as we try to unravel these mysteries. We also worry a lot about some innocents who appear to be in mortal danger. It is all in a day's work for Sheriff Lily Ross.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
