The Best of the Book Nook: 'Desire and Duty at Oneida: Tirzah Miller's Intimate Memoir' edited by Robert Fogarty

(Original recoding made in 2000)

Robert Fogarty was a long-time professor at Antioch College and he was also the devoted editor of the Antioch Review. Over the years Bob made four appearances on the program. He was a notable authority on the utopian communities that sprang up in this country during the 19th century. One of those communities once existed in Glen Helen, right across the highway from the home where Bob resided for many years.

This was his second visit to the show and it went rather smoothly in comparison to his first interview back in 1996. That time he was hoping to publicize a book signing that evening in Dayton. Unfortunately we could not do a live interview that day because the station's tower took a direct hit from a lightning bolt so we had been knocked off the airwaves. We had to record our conversation to air it at a later date.

On this occasion Bob had just published a memoir written by a woman who once lived in the free loving Oneida community in upstate New York. This is my favorite of my interviews with Bob. He died last year.