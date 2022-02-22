Book Nook "Maiden Flight" by Harry Haskell

In 2016 Harry Haskell appeared on the program to discuss his book "Maiden Flight." Harry has a unique connection to Wilbur and Orville Wright, the Wright Brothers. Harry's grandfather, also Harry Haskell, was married to Katharine Wright, Orville and Wilbur's sister. If you scroll through our podcast archive you can find the recording of our original interview. In this new interview I talked to Harry about his more recent endeavors. He has created some new podcasts about Katharine which you can access on his website.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.