Book Nook

Book Nook "Maiden Flight" by Harry Haskell

Published February 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
Maiden Flight: a Novel by Harry Haskell

Vick Mickunas interviews a returning guest, author Harry Haskell.

In 2016 Harry Haskell appeared on the program to discuss his book "Maiden Flight." Harry has a unique connection to Wilbur and Orville Wright, the Wright Brothers. Harry's grandfather, also Harry Haskell, was married to Katharine Wright, Orville and Wilbur's sister. If you scroll through our podcast archive you can find the recording of our original interview. In this new interview I talked to Harry about his more recent endeavors. He has created some new podcasts about Katharine which you can access on his website.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
