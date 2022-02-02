Book Nook: 'Sociocide: Reflections on Today’s Wars' by Keith Doubt

Keith Doubt returned to the program to discuss his new essay collection. We covered a lot of ground during this conversation. We talked about wars and how they are fought for different reasons. We discussed leadership and the different types of national leaders. We even got into the coronavirus pandemic. There's a lot of food for thought in Keith's book and hopefully after you listen to this program you'll want to explore some of these subjects on your own.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.