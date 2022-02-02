© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sociocide: Reflections on Today’s Wars' by Keith Doubt

Published February 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Sociocide: Reflections on Today's Wars

Vick Mickunas speaks with returning guest Keith Doubt.

Keith Doubt returned to the program to discuss his new essay collection. We covered a lot of ground during this conversation. We talked about wars and how they are fought for different reasons. We discussed leadership and the different types of national leaders. We even got into the coronavirus pandemic. There's a lot of food for thought in Keith's book and hopefully after you listen to this program you'll want to explore some of these subjects on your own.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
