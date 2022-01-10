© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: "Birth of the Cool: Beat, Bebop, and the American Avant Garde" by Lewis MacAdams

Published January 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
220110 BotC.jpg

Vick Mickunas' 2001 interview with author Lewis MacAdams.

20 years ago Lewis MacAdams made his only appearance on the program.
MacAdams, who died last year, was probably best known as a poet or as an
environmentalist. When I talked to him he was just publishing a very
cool book. I say the book was cool because it really was about being
cool and describing what it meant to be cool. The concept of what is
cool remains a fleeting one. We know what is cool when we see it or hear
it or taste it or smell it or touch it don't we? It's just really cool,
right? We know that when it is.

And Lewis MacAdams was so very cool.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book NookBooks
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas