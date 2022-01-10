The Best of the Book Nook: "Birth of the Cool: Beat, Bebop, and the American Avant Garde" by Lewis MacAdams

20 years ago Lewis MacAdams made his only appearance on the program.

MacAdams, who died last year, was probably best known as a poet or as an

environmentalist. When I talked to him he was just publishing a very

cool book. I say the book was cool because it really was about being

cool and describing what it meant to be cool. The concept of what is

cool remains a fleeting one. We know what is cool when we see it or hear

it or taste it or smell it or touch it don't we? It's just really cool,

right? We know that when it is.

And Lewis MacAdams was so very cool.

