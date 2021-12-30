© 2022 WYSO
Book Nook: "Sometimes Say My Name" by Herbert Woodward Martin

Published December 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST
Vick Mickunas and Herbert Woodward Martin
Vick Mickunas interviews poet Herbert Woodward Martin.

Herbert Woodward Martin has made a number of appearances on the program
over the years. It is always such a delight to converse with him! His
latest book of poetry, "Sometimes Say My Name," is a most unusual and
special project. Herb is keeping quite busy. During this interview we
talked about the genesis of his latest book, his deep connection with
the work of Paul Lawrence Dunbar, and some of his operatic musical
collaborations that will be staged during the coming year.

Herb usually comes out to our studios to be interviewed but we were
unable to make that happen this time. We connected on the telephone. I'm
posting a photo of the two of us together that was taken a number of
years ago during one of Herb's previous visits to Yellow Springs.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Book NookBooksPoetry
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas