Book Nook: "Sometimes Say My Name" by Herbert Woodward Martin

Herbert Woodward Martin has made a number of appearances on the program

over the years. It is always such a delight to converse with him! His

latest book of poetry, "Sometimes Say My Name," is a most unusual and

special project. Herb is keeping quite busy. During this interview we

talked about the genesis of his latest book, his deep connection with

the work of Paul Lawrence Dunbar, and some of his operatic musical

collaborations that will be staged during the coming year.

Herb usually comes out to our studios to be interviewed but we were

unable to make that happen this time. We connected on the telephone. I'm

posting a photo of the two of us together that was taken a number of

years ago during one of Herb's previous visits to Yellow Springs.

