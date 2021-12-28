The Best of the Book Nook: 'A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail' by Bill Bryson

I'm frequently asked; what is your favorite book? I cannot answer that

question. I'm asked; who is your favorite author? Once again, I cannot

respond. Too many favorite books and authors. During the time I might

waste trying to rate them I could be reading another book!

I do have favorite interviews however and this is one of them. There's

quite a back story to it. Here are some of the details:

I grew up in Des Moines on the west side of town. When I was 11 years

old I got my first real job, delivering the Des Moines Register and

Tribune. Every weekday when I got out of school I would pick up my

bundle of Tribunes. On Saturdays they put out the paper early, our

bundles arrived by noon. Then on Sundays I would get up at 3am to

deliver the big paper, the Register. Seven days a week. That taught me

about working. Working hard. It also turned me into a lover of

newspapers. I read the entire paper every day. One of my favorite

writers was a sports columnist named Bryson. He wrote a lot about

baseball, especially, the Chicago Cubs. His wife also wrote for the

paper. Bryson was a name I have known for years.

When I got into high school I started hearing about another Bryson,

their son Bill Bryson. My older friends would talk about him. They knew

him. Bill grew up on the west side too, he was older than I was so I

never met him back in Des Moines. My friends kept talking about how Bill

had moved to England and that he was writing books! Amazing. None of our

mutual friends had read any of his books but they were still impressed

that one of our hometown guys was doing something like that.

One fellow who talked about his pal Billy was a guy named Matthew. He

was one of Bryson's childhood friends-they had had many adventures

together when they were growing up and afterwards when they were bumming

around Europe and Turkey during the early 1970's. I got to know Matthew.

I had a few adventures with him myself. I met Matthew when I was in my

teens.

Fast forward to the mid-1990's. I'm here at WYSO playing music every

weekday on Excursions and talking to lots of authors. Bill Bryson came

through on book tour and I interviewed him. Before that day we had never

met. I mentioned Matthew's name during the interview and Bryson

instantly got really peeved. He tried to curtail any discussion of

Matthew. I was puzzled by that. It took me a few years to figure out why

Bryson was miffed that day.

Here's why: Bryson had just hiked the Appalachian Trail with Matthew and

he was working on a book about their experiences. A few years later the

book came out. It was "A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the

Appalachian Trail" and when it came out in paperback it became a massive

best-seller. That book transformed Bill Bryson. He went from being a

respected scribe who sold a few books to being a very successful top of

the charts writer. And he remained so until last year when he retired

from writing.

I noticed how well the paperback was doing. It was number one on the New

York Times non-fiction list for months. I wanted to do an interview with

Bryson about it and when I called his publicist I was told that the

author was in Australia working on another book and he was not

available. I did not let that stop me, though. You see, I had read the

book and I loved it. The best bits in it in my opinion were the

interactions between Bryson and his fellow hiker, a guy named "Steven

Katz." I was well aware through my conversations with our mutual friends

back in Des Moines that this "Katz" character was actually our old

friend Matthew. Bryson had given him a pseudonym and that is why he had

gotten so annoyed with me previously for mentioning Matthew by his real

name during our interview. Matt's identity was top secret! Back then

nobody knew who "Katz" really was. But I did.

I called up Matthew and said hey, I am trying to get an interview with

Bryson and he's not available. Would you like to do an interview

instead? Initially Matt demurred. But I stayed on him. It took me months

but I finally got him on the phone for this live interview. I told him

that he was getting an opportunity to set the record straight. Since his

identity as "Katz" was still a closely guarded secret he had never been

interviewed before we did this one. In the years since the book came out

his identity as Matthew Angerer has been revealed and he's done a few

more interviews. Very few. Several years ago when the abysmal film

version of the book came out with Robert Redford playing Bryson and Nick

Nolte as 'Katz" he did an interview for the Des Moines Register. They

published a wonderful photo in that article: Matthew in his basement

with his awesome collection of record albums. If you do a web search for

Matthew Angerer and "A Walk in the Woods" you should be able to find

that article and some photos of Matt who is living quietly these days in

a small town in Iowa.

After you listen to this conversation I think you'll have a better sense

of why this was one of my favorite interviews ever!

