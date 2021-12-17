© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection' by Michael Ruhlman

Published December 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection

Vick Mickunas takes us back to 2003 when he interviewed author Michael Ruhlman.

(Original recording made in 2001)

At this time of year we are celebrating the end of another one-we
frequently do that by sharing festive foods with our friends, family,
and workmates. There's Thanksgiving feasting and special foods for these
other holidays. On this program we don't eat food because it is not
allowed in the studio but that does not keep us from talking about it.

One of my favorite food writers is the Cleveland native Michael Ruhlman.
He has made a number of appearances on the show over the years, The
first time I met him was 20 years ago when he came through on book tour
and stopped off at our studios to do a live interview. That day we
talked about a couple of books that he had out, Ruhlman is incredibly
prolific. During the first half of our conversation that day we
discussed his book "The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection."

Bon appetit!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags

Book NookCommunity VoicesBooks
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas