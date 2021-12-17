The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection' by Michael Ruhlman

(Original recording made in 2001)

At this time of year we are celebrating the end of another one-we

frequently do that by sharing festive foods with our friends, family,

and workmates. There's Thanksgiving feasting and special foods for these

other holidays. On this program we don't eat food because it is not

allowed in the studio but that does not keep us from talking about it.

One of my favorite food writers is the Cleveland native Michael Ruhlman.

He has made a number of appearances on the show over the years, The

first time I met him was 20 years ago when he came through on book tour

and stopped off at our studios to do a live interview. That day we

talked about a couple of books that he had out, Ruhlman is incredibly

prolific. During the first half of our conversation that day we

discussed his book "The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection."

Bon appetit!

