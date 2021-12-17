The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection' by Michael Ruhlman
Vick Mickunas takes us back to 2003 when he interviewed author Michael Ruhlman.
(Original recording made in 2001)
At this time of year we are celebrating the end of another one-we
frequently do that by sharing festive foods with our friends, family,
and workmates. There's Thanksgiving feasting and special foods for these
other holidays. On this program we don't eat food because it is not
allowed in the studio but that does not keep us from talking about it.
One of my favorite food writers is the Cleveland native Michael Ruhlman.
He has made a number of appearances on the show over the years, The
first time I met him was 20 years ago when he came through on book tour
and stopped off at our studios to do a live interview. That day we
talked about a couple of books that he had out, Ruhlman is incredibly
prolific. During the first half of our conversation that day we
discussed his book "The Soul of a Chef: The Journey Toward Perfection."
Bon appetit!
