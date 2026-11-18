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Montana last sent a Democrat to the U.S. House 32 years ago. That's the same year Montana's newest representative, Sam Forstag, was born. The former firefighter is now on Capitol Hill for freshman orientation, and his rise is giving Democrats a potential roadmap for competing in rural America. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports.

KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: Montana has been solid Trump country since he was first elected president in 2016, and until the evening of November 3, it seemed like Democrats here could never figure out how to respond to his popularity.

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SAM FORSTAG: (Inaudible).

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SIEGLER: All that changed in dramatic fashion as Sam Forstag declared victory before a boisterous crowd of mostly young voters in the liberal college town of Missoula.

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FORSTAG: We can again be a state that bends the course of this country's history for the better. The only way we fix this is we send working-class people to Washington so that we can go fight for ourselves.

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SIEGLER: Montana hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. House for three decades. It's also been 10 years since any Democrat here won a statewide race. In the crowd, Whitney Williams sees his win as a sign that Democrats shouldn't write off rural America.

WHITNEY WILLIAMS: Democrats didn't do a good enough job with rural America, there's no question. But I think that that's changing, and I think it's changing pretty dramatically, and we can see it in these numbers tonight.

SIEGLER: How did he pull it off? Forstag didn't shy away from ripping on President Trump, casting him as a corrupt billionaire gutting public lands protections and public services. But he also blasted Democrats, saying he made barely 19 bucks an hour jumping out of airplanes into wildfires during the Biden administration. The day after the election, Forstag, in jeans and a Carhartt jacket, stood out in Missoula's freezing fog, holding what he said was his first-ever official press conference.

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FORSTAG: Quite frankly, I don't care what party you're in. I just care that you're going to be out there working for working people.

SIEGLER: He said working people too many times to count.

In this huge district, from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone, people drive pickups to work and are fuming over high gas prices. And the national parks and federal lands agencies gutted by Trump's DOGE didn't sit well in tourism-dependent Montana either. Professor Lee Banville is a political analyst for Montana Public Radio.

LEE BANVILLE: He really has kind of laser-focused in on this message of, you know, it's not about turning Montana blue. It's about turning Montana blue collar.

SIEGLER: Banville thinks it's too early to tell whether Forstag will serve as a model for rural Democrats or if he just ran at the right time. The handsome former smokejumper was all over social media, looking rugged chic, working in the woods and blasting Trump for cutting hundreds of vital federal jobs here.

BANVILLE: In some ways, you know, kind of like Talarico, kind of like Ossoff, he's kind of made for TikTok. He's very quotable. He's running his campaign both as a broad effort but also as a real soundbite machine.

SIEGLER: Republican state legislator David Bedey says there just wasn't as much enthusiasm for Forstag's opponent, conservative radio host Aaron Flint. Bedey says Trump's policies like tariffs and the Iran war may have alienated some Montanans who voted for him in 2024.

DAVE BEDEY: I think it was largely the moment, but I'm going to give Forstag credit. He ran a great campaign. It's amazing how many people are fed up with both parties.

SIEGLER: Before Trump, Montana was famous for split-ticket voters. Whitney Williams says Forstag's win is a sign that's possible again. Her dad, the late Montana congressman Pat Williams, was the last Democrat to win this district.

WILLIAMS: Montanans like voting for people who are authentic and honest. And they're working people. And I think that we Democrats have fielded extraordinary candidates around this country.

SIEGLER: Now voters here say those candidates must actually deliver for working people, many of whom appear to have soured on the president and his MAGA movement.

Kirk Siegler, NPR News, Missoula, Montana.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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