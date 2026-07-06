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Ohio capital budget earmarks more than $21M for Dayton region projects

WYSO | By Nick Hrkman
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:06 PM EDT
A rendering shows the future STEM Talent Development Complex on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
DDC
/
Contributed
A rendering shows the future STEM Talent Development Complex on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the projects to receive funding from the state capital budget.

More than $21 million is coming to projects in the Dayton region through the newly-passed Ohio capital budget.

On June 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 450, the $3.7 billion capital budget bill for fiscal years 2027 and 2028. Of the $3.7 billion allocated by the bill, $208 million is dedicated to support 815 community projects across the state.

Many projects for the Dayton region had been selected by a local committee that sets regional priorities and then lobbies for them at the state and national level. The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) process is led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Partnership.

David Cordonnier, manager of engagement for the Dayton Development Coalition, said the list of earmarked projects will assist communities throughout the region.

“There's not that one major project, but all of these are going to play a role in whichever community they're in,” he said.

Funding was earmarked for Dayton Medal of Honor Memorial Honor Park, Clark State Performing Arts Center, West Carrollton First Responder Training Center and dozens of other projects.

The Dayton Development Coalition serves a 12-county region. There were 85 projects that received funding, 24 of which went through the PDAC process.

The next round of project submissions for the PDAC process begins soon, and Cordonnier encouraged those interested in submitting a project to begin thinking about the application now.

“It's not as daunting of a process as maybe some might think,” he said. “Even if you don't feel like the project is 100% tied up, sometimes getting that information out into the open can be helpful.”

Cordonnier said that these lists of projects are shared with the Congressional and state delegations, even in non-capital budget years, and applying can make them aware of what projects are available or being developed.

There's more information about the projects about the application process on the Dayton Development Coalition website.

ProjectAmountCounty
Auglaize County Fairgrounds Buildings and Grounds Improvements GA136$100,000Auglaize
Historic St. Marys Theatre Improvements GA136$100,000Auglaize
St. Marys Veterans Foundation and Museum of St. Marys GA136$33,000Auglaize
Village of Cridersville Legacy Park Improvements GA136$375,000Auglaize
Village of New Knoxville Community Park Improvements GA136$100,000Auglaize
Wapakoneta Veteran's Memorial Park Playground GA136$100,000Auglaize
Johnny Appleseed Education Center and Museum Facility Improvements GA136$100,000Champaign
Champaign Family YMCA Recreation GA136$120,000Champaign
Clark County Fairgrounds Youth Building Improvements GA136$100,000Clark
Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House GA136$200,000Clark
Gammon House Interpretive Center GA136$50,000Clark
Champion City Sports & Wellness Center GA136$1,500,000Clark
Clark State Agriculture Center-Taxable GA136$150,000Clark
Clark State Performing Arts Center-Taxable GA136$150,000Clark
James Denver Preservation Project GA136$100,000Clinton
Wilmington College Agri-Science ComplexTaxable GA136$650,000Clinton
Arcanum Opera House Restoration GA136$100,000Darke
Darke County Motorsports Tourism Project GA136$50,000Darke
Darke County Historic #19 Schoolhouse Restoration GA136$10,000Darke
Historic Bear's Mill Improvements GA136$450,000Darke
Ansonia Ballpark Improvements GA136$85,000Darke
Greenville Shelter Replacement GA136$57,000Darke
Arcanum Community Splash Pad GA136$53,000Darke
Greenville Park Improvements GA136$25,050Darke
Foundry Amphitheatre Improvements GA136$550,000Fayette
Fayette County Museum Restoration GA136$145,117Fayette
Perry Township Recreation Center GA136$47,300Fayette
Emerge Emancipation Project GA136$850,000Greene
Bridges of Hope Shelter Adequacy and Safety GA136$150,000Greene
Greene County Veterans Memorial GA136$100,000Greene
4-H Camp Clifton GA136$333,690Greene
Spotted Turtle Trail GA136$275,000Greene
Sugarcreek Township Feedwire Road Pedestrian Bridge GA136$250,000Greene
Greater Dayton YMCA Community Wellness Campus GA136$100,000Greene
Xenia Independence Park Improvements GA136$100,000Greene
WSU Wright Brothers Collection GA136$450,000Greene
Morvilius Opera House Restoration GA136$300,000Mercer
Shanes Park Improvements GA136$100,000Mercer
Maria Stein Playground Remodel GA136$50,000Mercer
Overfield Tavern Museum Restoration GA136$275,000Miami
Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum Exhibit Expansion GA136$100,000Miami
City of Piqua - Canalley Project GA136$300,000Miami
Tipp City Grocery-Anchored Project GA136$1,000,000Miami
Hobart Institute of Welding Equipment Upgrades GA136$475,000Miami
Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility GA136$225,000Montgomery
Huber Heights Indoor Music Venue GA136$900,000Montgomery
Ohio National Road Journey - Exhibit & Building GA136$500,000Montgomery
Dayton Medal of Honor Memorial Honor Park GA136$350,000Montgomery
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery GA136$200,000Montgomery
Mound Science and Energy Museum GA136$200,000Montgomery
Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center GA136$125,000Montgomery
Dayton Woman's Club improvements GA136$100,000Montgomery
Germantown Historical Society Restoration GA136$100,000Montgomery
Learning Tree Farm Upgrades GA136$75,000Montgomery
West Carrollton Dam Safety Improvements GA136$502,215Montgomery
Oakwood and Shafor Park Improvements GA136$450,000Montgomery
Germantown Kercher Park Tennis/Pickleball Court Expansion GA136$400,000Montgomery
Washington Township Countryside Park Improvements GA136$400,000Montgomery
Uptown Centerville Greenspace Project GA136$350,000Montgomery
Germantown Kercher & Weber Park Improvements GA136$200,000Montgomery
Phillipsburg Community Park & Pickleball Court GA136$188,000Montgomery
Centerville Grant Park Improvements GA136$150,000Montgomery
Old North Dayton Park Project GA136$150,000Montgomery
Farmersville /Jackson TWP Joint Park Recreation GA136$100,000Montgomery
Miami View Park Accessibility Upgrades GA136$100,000Montgomery
Miami View Park Improvements GA136$100,000Montgomery
Wax Park Facility Improvements GA136$100,000Montgomery
Jefferson Township Blairwood Park Upgrades GA136$75,000Montgomery
Riverside STEM Talent Development Complex-Taxable GA136$100,000Montgomery
Dwight L. Barnes Building RevitalizationTaxable GA136$550,000Montgomery
Crash Course Village Public Safety Training Facility GA136$300,000Montgomery
Dayton Kitchen Incubator Project-Taxable GA136$250,000Montgomery
UD Semiconductor Lab HVAC SystemTaxable GA136$250,000Montgomery
West Carrollton First Responder Training Center GA136$150,000Montgomery
Miami Valley Meals-Taxable GA136$100,000Montgomery
Aviation Maintenance Technology ProjectTaxable GA136$75,000Montgomery
Shelby County Fair Multi-Livestock Project GA136$350,000Shelby
Fort Loramie Community Park Project GA136$100,000Shelby
Kettlersville Village Park Improvements GA136$50,000Shelby
Shelby County Workforce Training CenterTaxable GA136$1,500,000Shelby
Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center GA136$400,000Shelby
Tags
Local & Statewide News Dayton Development CoalitionDayton Area Chamber of Commerce
Nick Hrkman
Nicholas Hrkman was he worked in various media and communications roles for the past 10 years, including the Dayton Daily News and The Journalism Lab.
See stories by Nick Hrkman