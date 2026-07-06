Ohio capital budget earmarks more than $21M for Dayton region projects

More than $21 million is coming to projects in the Dayton region through the newly-passed Ohio capital budget.

On June 15, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 450 , the $3.7 billion capital budget bill for fiscal years 2027 and 2028. Of the $3.7 billion allocated by the bill, $208 million is dedicated to support 815 community projects across the state.

Many projects for the Dayton region had been selected by a local committee that sets regional priorities and then lobbies for them at the state and national level. The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) process is led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Partnership.

David Cordonnier, manager of engagement for the Dayton Development Coalition, said the list of earmarked projects will assist communities throughout the region.

“There's not that one major project, but all of these are going to play a role in whichever community they're in,” he said.

Funding was earmarked for Dayton Medal of Honor Memorial Honor Park, Clark State Performing Arts Center, West Carrollton First Responder Training Center and dozens of other projects.

The Dayton Development Coalition serves a 12-county region. There were 85 projects that received funding, 24 of which went through the PDAC process.

The next round of project submissions for the PDAC process begins soon, and Cordonnier encouraged those interested in submitting a project to begin thinking about the application now.

“It's not as daunting of a process as maybe some might think,” he said. “Even if you don't feel like the project is 100% tied up, sometimes getting that information out into the open can be helpful.”

Cordonnier said that these lists of projects are shared with the Congressional and state delegations, even in non-capital budget years, and applying can make them aware of what projects are available or being developed.

There's more information about the projects about the application process on the Dayton Development Coalition website .