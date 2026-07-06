Ohio capital budget earmarks more than $21M for Dayton region projects

|Project
|Amount
|County
|Auglaize County Fairgrounds Buildings and Grounds Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Auglaize
|Historic St. Marys Theatre Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Auglaize
|St. Marys Veterans Foundation and Museum of St. Marys GA136
|$33,000
|Auglaize
|Village of Cridersville Legacy Park Improvements GA136
|$375,000
|Auglaize
|Village of New Knoxville Community Park Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta Veteran's Memorial Park Playground GA136
|$100,000
|Auglaize
|Johnny Appleseed Education Center and Museum Facility Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Champaign
|Champaign Family YMCA Recreation GA136
|$120,000
|Champaign
|Clark County Fairgrounds Youth Building Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Clark
|Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House GA136
|$200,000
|Clark
|Gammon House Interpretive Center GA136
|$50,000
|Clark
|Champion City Sports & Wellness Center GA136
|$1,500,000
|Clark
|Clark State Agriculture Center-Taxable GA136
|$150,000
|Clark
|Clark State Performing Arts Center-Taxable GA136
|$150,000
|Clark
|James Denver Preservation Project GA136
|$100,000
|Clinton
|Wilmington College Agri-Science ComplexTaxable GA136
|$650,000
|Clinton
|Arcanum Opera House Restoration GA136
|$100,000
|Darke
|Darke County Motorsports Tourism Project GA136
|$50,000
|Darke
|Darke County Historic #19 Schoolhouse Restoration GA136
|$10,000
|Darke
|Historic Bear's Mill Improvements GA136
|$450,000
|Darke
|Ansonia Ballpark Improvements GA136
|$85,000
|Darke
|Greenville Shelter Replacement GA136
|$57,000
|Darke
|Arcanum Community Splash Pad GA136
|$53,000
|Darke
|Greenville Park Improvements GA136
|$25,050
|Darke
|Foundry Amphitheatre Improvements GA136
|$550,000
|Fayette
|Fayette County Museum Restoration GA136
|$145,117
|Fayette
|Perry Township Recreation Center GA136
|$47,300
|Fayette
|Emerge Emancipation Project GA136
|$850,000
|Greene
|Bridges of Hope Shelter Adequacy and Safety GA136
|$150,000
|Greene
|Greene County Veterans Memorial GA136
|$100,000
|Greene
|4-H Camp Clifton GA136
|$333,690
|Greene
|Spotted Turtle Trail GA136
|$275,000
|Greene
|Sugarcreek Township Feedwire Road Pedestrian Bridge GA136
|$250,000
|Greene
|Greater Dayton YMCA Community Wellness Campus GA136
|$100,000
|Greene
|Xenia Independence Park Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Greene
|WSU Wright Brothers Collection GA136
|$450,000
|Greene
|Morvilius Opera House Restoration GA136
|$300,000
|Mercer
|Shanes Park Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Mercer
|Maria Stein Playground Remodel GA136
|$50,000
|Mercer
|Overfield Tavern Museum Restoration GA136
|$275,000
|Miami
|Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum Exhibit Expansion GA136
|$100,000
|Miami
|City of Piqua - Canalley Project GA136
|$300,000
|Miami
|Tipp City Grocery-Anchored Project GA136
|$1,000,000
|Miami
|Hobart Institute of Welding Equipment Upgrades GA136
|$475,000
|Miami
|Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility GA136
|$225,000
|Montgomery
|Huber Heights Indoor Music Venue GA136
|$900,000
|Montgomery
|Ohio National Road Journey - Exhibit & Building GA136
|$500,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Medal of Honor Memorial Honor Park GA136
|$350,000
|Montgomery
|Boonshoft Museum of Discovery GA136
|$200,000
|Montgomery
|Mound Science and Energy Museum GA136
|$200,000
|Montgomery
|Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center GA136
|$125,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Woman's Club improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Germantown Historical Society Restoration GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Learning Tree Farm Upgrades GA136
|$75,000
|Montgomery
|West Carrollton Dam Safety Improvements GA136
|$502,215
|Montgomery
|Oakwood and Shafor Park Improvements GA136
|$450,000
|Montgomery
|Germantown Kercher Park Tennis/Pickleball Court Expansion GA136
|$400,000
|Montgomery
|Washington Township Countryside Park Improvements GA136
|$400,000
|Montgomery
|Uptown Centerville Greenspace Project GA136
|$350,000
|Montgomery
|Germantown Kercher & Weber Park Improvements GA136
|$200,000
|Montgomery
|Phillipsburg Community Park & Pickleball Court GA136
|$188,000
|Montgomery
|Centerville Grant Park Improvements GA136
|$150,000
|Montgomery
|Old North Dayton Park Project GA136
|$150,000
|Montgomery
|Farmersville /Jackson TWP Joint Park Recreation GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Miami View Park Accessibility Upgrades GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Miami View Park Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Wax Park Facility Improvements GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Township Blairwood Park Upgrades GA136
|$75,000
|Montgomery
|Riverside STEM Talent Development Complex-Taxable GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Dwight L. Barnes Building RevitalizationTaxable GA136
|$550,000
|Montgomery
|Crash Course Village Public Safety Training Facility GA136
|$300,000
|Montgomery
|Dayton Kitchen Incubator Project-Taxable GA136
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|UD Semiconductor Lab HVAC SystemTaxable GA136
|$250,000
|Montgomery
|West Carrollton First Responder Training Center GA136
|$150,000
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Meals-Taxable GA136
|$100,000
|Montgomery
|Aviation Maintenance Technology ProjectTaxable GA136
|$75,000
|Montgomery
|Shelby County Fair Multi-Livestock Project GA136
|$350,000
|Shelby
|Fort Loramie Community Park Project GA136
|$100,000
|Shelby
|Kettlersville Village Park Improvements GA136
|$50,000
|Shelby
|Shelby County Workforce Training CenterTaxable GA136
|$1,500,000
|Shelby
|Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center GA136
|$400,000
|Shelby