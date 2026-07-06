3 Songs You Have To Hear: July 6, 2026

You’ve heeded the warnings to stay cool during this past week, now here’s your oasis (sonically at least), it’s 3 Songs You Have To Hear! While you’re beating the heat/dodging the muggy aftermath during this sweltering beginning of July, here’s some new things to look forward to in possibly cooler times later this year. Things you can listen to in air-conditioned splendor perhaps, or even while drinking some water! Wherever and however you listen, thank you for doing so, and again, do your best in these toasty times.

“Who’s Gonna Love You Now?” by The Tubs

Welsh janglers The Tubs recently signed with American indie stalwart Merge Records, and fresh off the success of last year’s Cotton Crown, the band returns quickly with Hard Life due later this September. They haven’t missed a beat at all on their latest “Who’s Gonna Love You Now?”, (a song that’s been floating around in live setlists since last year), a propulsive burst of melody and energy all asking one simple question, when you strike out to make your own decisions and things fall apart, will anybody still be around?

“soulless cycle” by L’Rain

Multi-hyphenate and genre shapeshifter L’Rain is back this year with fata morgana, the follow-up to 2023’s I Killed Your Dog. Taja Cheek (aka L’Rain) said in pre-release social media posting that the music industry has changed in big ways since her 2023 album cycle (we’ve certainly talked much about that in this very newsletter), and moving forward with a clear and multifaceted artistic vision seems like the most human, direct response to the shifting tides. As a result, “soulless cycle” is hard to define, a whirlwind of electronics, spacious vocals, and a maelstrom of guitars and drums throwing it all into beautiful disarray. One thing does feel certain with this preview, that Cheek and crew are ready to deliver something great this year.

“Lost Boys” by Phoebe Bridgers

I have a feeling you may already know about this, given that Bridgers’ upcoming album is one of the most hotly-anticipated of the year right now. Fresh off her run of secret pop-up shows around the country, Bridgers returns in full form on “Lost Boys”, with many of the same collaborators from 2020’s Punisher returning to chip in (with new players like Jack Antonoff and Alex G joining in from the producer’s chair). Speaking of Alex G, he’s opening up for Bridgers on her quickly-sold out arena tour coming up this fall, and there’s still time to enter our ticket giveaway for your chance to attend the Columbus show on September 22! Check out the other things in the giveaway zone too, always new shows popping up in there you could go to courtesy of your pals here at Novaphonic.

Get the latest 3 Songs You Have To Hear and more delivered directly to your inbox in The Countdown, our biweekly music newsletter.