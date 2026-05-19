2nd Street Market opens its outdoor farmer's market for weekend shoppers

Second Street Market has re-opened its outdoor farmer’s market, supporting more than 40 vendors in addition to its permanent 50 vendors inside.

The annual market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late October at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton.

Indoor market vendors will also operate during these times with added hours on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our seasonal outdoor market brings not only a fun festival vibe to the Market this time of year but also gives guests more access to healthy locally raised food and other unique, tasty offerings from a variety of local micro-businesses,” said 2nd Street Market Manager Lynda Suda.

Shoppers can expect to peruse local produce and meat, flowers, native plants, baked goods and desserts, jewelry, artwork, sauces and snacks, self-care products and more at the upcoming markets.

Crafts and homeware are also available alongside permanent vendor goods indoors.

Cuisine inside 2nd Stree Market includes Caribbean and sushi fusion from Tropi Bites, fresh produce items from Oaks and Sprouts, chef inspired prepared foods from Harvest Local and street-style bites from Iggy Ragus.

Additionally, live local musicians will play inside the Market’s pavilion on most weekends during the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Summer programming at the market has also bloomed with weekly programs run by Market vendors, community partners and Five Rivers MetroParks.

Topics include health-related workshops, DIY and more.

Programs through July kick off on May 29 with Kettering Health network's Identifying Stress and Strategies to Manage it program. The network will host other free programs on select Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No registration is required.

The Culture Kitchen series will kick off on June 11 with a Bahamas dining experience, highlighting the cultural makeup of vendors at 2nd Street Market and throughout the Dayton region.

Future Culture Kitchen dining experiences will take place once a month on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required.

