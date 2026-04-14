Springfield firefighters union calls fire station brownouts unsafe; chief says it's temporary

Some Springfield fire stations currently aren’t staffed at times due to what the chief called temporary staffing stabilization measures.

The Springfield Professional Firefighters Union 333 posted on Facebook that Station 6 and its assigned crews and trucks aren’t in use at times due to staffing shortages.

The union says these brownouts increase wait times for people and create additional risk.

"Allowing daily staffing to be reduced is an unsafe and irresponsible act for our firefighters and the public of Springfield ... Removing workforce from the already lean daily staffing or allowing spots to remain unfilled will only create more undue pressure and work," the union says in a letter posted on Facebook. "Quite frankly it is dangerous for all involved."

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King responded with a statement on Monday, saying the city “remains committed to providing safe, professional and effective emergency services.”

The brownouts are to reduce mandatory overtime that also causes fatigue, stress and disruptions for firefighters, he said.

"For that reason, we have implemented temporary staffing stabilization measures when minimum staffing cannot be met," he said. "These decisions are not made lightly and are intended to balance continued emergency response coverage with the need to reduce excessive demands on our personnel."

Mandatory OT has been implemented due to 11 firefighters on family medical leave, five on modified duty because of injuries, and three on military deployment, according to King.

Springfield firefighters have worked more than 1,700 hours of mandatory overtime this year.

The division responded to more than 1,600 calls in March, or more than 52 calls each day on average.

Of those, more than 1,360 were EMS calls. Crews responded to 47 fires. There also were 57 false alarms and 159 other calls for assistance.

King says the reduced staffing or mandatory overtime could be avoided if enough people volunteered for OT.

Ten new firefighters are expected to complete the fire academy at the end of April.

The union's letter says it wants the city to ensure adequate staffing after multiple generations of understaffing.

King said the fire division members have carried a heavy burden for a long time.

"Both the division and the union want the same outcome for our personnel and their families: a safe, healthy and sustainable work environment," he said. "While we understand the union does not agree with this approach, we respect its role in advocating for its members."