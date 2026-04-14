© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield firefighters union calls fire station brownouts unsafe; chief says it's temporary

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:19 PM EDT
A fire station with three large red garage doors, with the words "Springfield Fire Rescue Division" and "Station 6" on the front of the building.
Springfield Fire/Rescue Division
/
Public Record
Springfield Fire/Rescue Division Station 6 on the city's southeast side.

Some Springfield fire stations currently aren’t staffed at times due to what the chief called temporary staffing stabilization measures.

The Springfield Professional Firefighters Union 333 posted on Facebook that Station 6 and its assigned crews and trucks aren’t in use at times due to staffing shortages.

The union says these brownouts increase wait times for people and create additional risk.

"Allowing daily staffing to be reduced is an unsafe and irresponsible act for our firefighters and the public of Springfield ... Removing workforce from the already lean daily staffing or allowing spots to remain unfilled will only create more undue pressure and work," the union says in a letter posted on Facebook. "Quite frankly it is dangerous for all involved."

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King responded with a statement on Monday, saying the city “remains committed to providing safe, professional and effective emergency services.”

The brownouts are to reduce mandatory overtime that also causes fatigue, stress and disruptions for firefighters, he said.

"For that reason, we have implemented temporary staffing stabilization measures when minimum staffing cannot be met," he said. "These decisions are not made lightly and are intended to balance continued emergency response coverage with the need to reduce excessive demands on our personnel."

Mandatory OT has been implemented due to 11 firefighters on family medical leave, five on modified duty because of injuries, and three on military deployment, according to King.

Springfield firefighters have worked more than 1,700 hours of mandatory overtime this year.

The division responded to more than 1,600 calls in March, or more than 52 calls each day on average.

Of those, more than 1,360 were EMS calls. Crews responded to 47 fires. There also were 57 false alarms and 159 other calls for assistance.

King says the reduced staffing or mandatory overtime could be avoided if enough people volunteered for OT.

Ten new firefighters are expected to complete the fire academy at the end of April.

The union's letter says it wants the city to ensure adequate staffing after multiple generations of understaffing.

King said the fire division members have carried a heavy burden for a long time.

"Both the division and the union want the same outcome for our personnel and their families: a safe, healthy and sustainable work environment," he said. "While we understand the union does not agree with this approach, we respect its role in advocating for its members."
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfieldspringfield fire departmentPublic Safety
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney
Related Content