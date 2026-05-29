Properties can now be transferred electronically in Montgomery County

Property transfers in Montgomery County are now easier and faster.

The Montgomery County Auditor and Recorders offices are offering electronic filing for deeds and other property transfer documents.

The new electronic filing option allows property transfer documents that were previously submitted in person or by mail to be submitted securely online.

It makes it easier and faster to revise documents between the county and property owners.

“We’re always looking for innovative technologies that improve efficiency while creating convenience for our customers,” said Auditor Karl Keith. “Electronic filing allows property transfers to be processed more quickly and reduces delays for everyone involved.”

The system went live May 27.