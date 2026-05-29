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Properties can now be transferred electronically in Montgomery County

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith speaks during the electronic filing for property transfers announcement.
Montgomery County Auditor
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Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith speaks during the electronic filing for property transfers announcement.

Property transfers in Montgomery County are now easier and faster.

The Montgomery County Auditor and Recorders offices are offering electronic filing for deeds and other property transfer documents.

The new electronic filing option allows property transfer documents that were previously submitted in person or by mail to be submitted securely online.

It makes it easier and faster to revise documents between the county and property owners.

“We’re always looking for innovative technologies that improve efficiency while creating convenience for our customers,” said Auditor Karl Keith. “Electronic filing allows property transfers to be processed more quickly and reduces delays for everyone involved.”

The system went live May 27.

Filers interested in using the electronic filing service can contact eRecording Partners Network at info@GOePN.com or Simplifile at support@simplifile.com for more information and assistance with getting started.
Local & Statewide News
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier