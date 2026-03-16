© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield opens third new fire station

WYSO | By Evelyn Huspen
Published March 16, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
Firefighters line up, prepared to pass and pour a red bucket of water for the traditional "wet down" ceremony.
1 of 3  — Water tradition.png
Firefighters line up, prepared to pass and pour a red bucket of water for the traditional "wet down" ceremony. Fire Chief Jacob King said the tradition is meant to wash away misfortune from a newly built station.
Evelyn Huspen / Staff
Fire Station 5 from the outside
2 of 3  — Fire Station 5
The new Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station 5
Evelyn Huspen / Staff
Fire Chief Jacob King at a podium giving a speech
3 of 3  — Fire Chief Jacob King
Fire Chief Jacob King gave a speech at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Fire Station 5.
Evelyn Huspen / Staff

Springfield’s Fire and Rescue Division has a new fire station.

Fire Station 5 is located at 50 N. Thompson Ave. It’s the third station recently built in Springfield: Station 8 was completed in 2024 and Station 5 opened in 2025.

Station 5 is a partnership with the volunteer organization Box 27, which supports Springfield Fire and Springfield Police.Since its formation in 1935, the organization has not had a permanent base of operations.

"Without the city providing us the building and the fuel to run, we wouldn't be able to be in existence," said Sam Mulkey, chief of Box 27.

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King said the new stations were built with the community in mind.

"Equipped with modern firefighting technology and built to support the demands of today's emergency service and response environment, Station 5 does represent that continued commitment to readiness, safety, and service," King said.

The three stations were planned to provide faster response times to various areas according to City Manager Byran Heck.

"We worked with the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association to place those stations based off of our current and projected call volumes and locations of those calls," Heck said.

Springfield's Fire Division was also recently announced as the top fire department in the state for 2026.

The City of Springfield estimates the project costs about $6 million.

"We wanted it to be able to look back 50 years from now and say look what those dollars did. They made a difference," Heck said.

Most of the funding came from the federal government in the form of American Rescue Plan Act funds while the rest is funded by the city.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfieldspringfield fire department
Evelyn Huspen
Email: ehuspen@wyso.org

Evelyn Huspen is an intern covering a wide range of assignments for WYSO.
See stories by Evelyn Huspen
Related Content