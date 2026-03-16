Springfield opens third new fire station

Springfield’s Fire and Rescue Division has a new fire station.

Fire Station 5 is located at 50 N. Thompson Ave. It’s the third station recently built in Springfield: Station 8 was completed in 2024 and Station 5 opened in 2025.

Station 5 is a partnership with the volunteer organization Box 27, which supports Springfield Fire and Springfield Police.Since its formation in 1935, the organization has not had a permanent base of operations.

"Without the city providing us the building and the fuel to run, we wouldn't be able to be in existence," said Sam Mulkey, chief of Box 27.

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King said the new stations were built with the community in mind.

"Equipped with modern firefighting technology and built to support the demands of today's emergency service and response environment, Station 5 does represent that continued commitment to readiness, safety, and service," King said.

The three stations were planned to provide faster response times to various areas according to City Manager Byran Heck.

"We worked with the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association to place those stations based off of our current and projected call volumes and locations of those calls," Heck said.

Springfield's Fire Division was also recently announced as the top fire department in the state for 2026.

The City of Springfield estimates the project costs about $6 million.

"We wanted it to be able to look back 50 years from now and say look what those dollars did. They made a difference," Heck said.

Most of the funding came from the federal government in the form of American Rescue Plan Act funds while the rest is funded by the city.