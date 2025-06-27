Springfield fire responds to 4 alarm fire at vacant factory during extreme heat

A four-alarm fire at a vacant factory drew a large response in Springfield on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Kenton Street.

The industrial location has been the site of factories in Springfield for over 100 years and is a large complex of multiple buildings, some newer, and some very old, Springfield Fire & Rescue stated. The complex and the land is currently owned the by the city.

Springfield Fire said on Facebook that one firefighter was treated and transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for heat exhaustion.

During this fire, Box 27 refilled 57 air cylinders and provided over 600 cold drinks (water, Gatorade, etc), 36 bags of ice, over 100 electrolyte popsicles, and 30 pizzas.

There were 68 firefighters from 4 different fire departments worked at this fire, and numerous Springfield Police officers and City Service workers assisted at this scene, as well the Clark County EMA. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Clark County residents were advised to be cautious, after the fire led to a large black plume of smoke around downtown Springfield.

The Clark County Combined Health District also said Thursday that residents should already be limiting their time outside due to the extreme weather conditions.